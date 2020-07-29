New Japanese Fighter Jet to be Fully Manufactured by Japanese Company - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A Japanese company will fully manufacture a new fighter jet for the country's military, which will replace F-2 jets, a joint production of Japan and the United States, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The F-2 jets was jointly developed by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd and US' Lockheed Martin for various reasons, including political ones. The first flight of the F-2 jet was conducted in 1995, and five years later the aircraft entered service.

The F2's successor will be entirely developed by Japanese manufacturers, according to NHK.

Japan's Defense Ministry will soon be making orders for parts of the new aircraft, and the country plans to start the production in 2031. The F-2 jet will be removed from the military in 2035.

A military sourced told the broadcaster that the decision was made so that one company will be solely responsible for the new fighter jet. The manufacturing company will be revealed by the end of this year.