New Japanese Foreign Minister Says He Will Continue Talks on Peace Treaty With Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that he would continue to develop mutually beneficial relations with Russia and to hold negotiations on a peace treaty based on the existing accords.

"We still believe that it is important to develop the relations between Russia and Japan.

It is important that the relations between the two countries should continue to develop in the direction that will be beneficial for each party in all the spheres, including political, economic and cultural ones," the minister said at a press conference.

"Concerning the peace treaty issue, we should not leave this problem to the future generations. We will continue to hold dialogue on that as well as to settle the territorial dispute based on existing accords, including those signed in Singapore," Hayashi added.