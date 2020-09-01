UrduPoint.com
New Japanese Opposition Party To Vote On Leader, Name On September 10 - Reports

Tue 01st September 2020

Apan's newest opposition political party, made up of members from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), will hold a vote on September 10 to decide its leader and name, lawmakers told domestic media on Tuesday

The party will later hold a convention on September 15 to commemorate the foundation of the new political force, the Kyodo news agency stated. The inauguration event has been brought forward by one day given that an extraordinary parliamentary session to appoint the country's new prime minister, following Shinzo Abe's resignation, is scheduled to be held on September 16, according to the agency.

The new political party is expected to have more than 140 lawmakers across both the upper and lower houses of parliament, the agency said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partners and affiliates currently hold more than 450 seats across both chambers.

The merger between the CDPJ and the DPP was announced in mid-August. After a majority of DPP lawmakers approved the merger in a vote, party leader Yuichiro Tamaki reportedly announced that he would not join the new political force, citing policy differences with the CDPJ.

