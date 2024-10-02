Open Menu

New Japanese Premier Speaks To Biden As China Seeks ‘peaceful Coexistence’

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

New Japanese premier speaks to Biden as China seeks ‘peaceful coexistence’

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Japan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke to US President Joe Biden, vowing to strengthen bilateral ties while China’s President Xi Jinping urged “peaceful coexistence” with Tokyo.

“I had a great first phone call” with Biden, said Ishiba on Wednesday, adding that he will work “hand-in-hand” with the US president to “strengthen the Japan-US alliance and deepen our cooperation as global partners.”

Ishiba, elected prime minister on Tuesday, is known for his views seeking to review a bilateral defense pact with the US under which more than 50,000 American soldiers are deployed in the country.

Meanwhile, Xi sent a congratulations letter to Ishiba and said the two countries were “separated by a strip of water.”

“It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples for both sides to walk on a road of peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development,” Xi told Japan’s 102nd prime minister.

Xi called on Japan under Ishiba to abide by the principles and consensus established in the four political documents signed between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water China Road Tokyo Alliance Japan Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

11 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

11 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

11 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

21 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

21 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

23 hours ago

More Stories From World