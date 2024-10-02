New Japanese Premier Speaks To Biden As China Seeks ‘peaceful Coexistence’
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Japan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke to US President Joe Biden, vowing to strengthen bilateral ties while China’s President Xi Jinping urged “peaceful coexistence” with Tokyo.
“I had a great first phone call” with Biden, said Ishiba on Wednesday, adding that he will work “hand-in-hand” with the US president to “strengthen the Japan-US alliance and deepen our cooperation as global partners.”
Ishiba, elected prime minister on Tuesday, is known for his views seeking to review a bilateral defense pact with the US under which more than 50,000 American soldiers are deployed in the country.
Meanwhile, Xi sent a congratulations letter to Ishiba and said the two countries were “separated by a strip of water.”
“It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples for both sides to walk on a road of peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development,” Xi told Japan’s 102nd prime minister.
Xi called on Japan under Ishiba to abide by the principles and consensus established in the four political documents signed between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From World
-
Cultural creativity, intellectual diversity of GCC countries shine at Riyadh Book Fair6 minutes ago
-
Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services region16 minutes ago
-
Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services region26 minutes ago
-
China's Xi tells Putin ready to 'expand' ties: state media26 minutes ago
-
Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel26 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes hits south Beirut: Lebanon security source26 minutes ago
-
Death toll hits 224, huge loss estimated in Nepal disasters36 minutes ago
-
These seven battleground states may well decide US presidency36 minutes ago
-
Japan seeks 'constructive and stable' relations with China: new FM36 minutes ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 10036 minutes ago
-
Norwegian minister highlights cooperation with China on green transition46 minutes ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS56 minutes ago