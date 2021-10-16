UrduPoint.com

New Japanese Prime Minister Says Wants To Visit US, Meet Biden Until End Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that he wanted to visit the United States until the end of the year and meet President Joe Biden.

"I would like to visit the United States and meet Biden soon.

I will make efforts to do that soon, maybe even until the end of the year," Kishida said.

Fumio Kishida became the 100th prime minister of Japan last Monday after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, refused to re-run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

