New Japanese Prime Minister Wants To Hold Phone Talks With Putin On Tuesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

New Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Tuesday - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to hold his first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the NHK news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that Tokyo was studying an opportunity to organize a phone conversation between Suga and Putin.

During the talks, Suga is expected to reaffirm Japanese commitment to the policy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: the development of economic cooperation with Russia and the continuation of the talks on a peace treaty.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.               

More Stories From World

