New Jersey Confirms 155 New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Stand At 11 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:30 AM

New Jersey Confirms 155 New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Stand at 11 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has registered 155 new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number to 890, while 11 people have died, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, we learned of 155 additional positive tests. That brings our statewide total to 890," Murphy said. "We have sadly learned of two additional deaths as well... that brings our total to 11."

