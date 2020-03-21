UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Confirms 155 New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Increase To 11 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:50 AM

New Jersey Confirms 155 New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Increase to 11 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has registered 155 new coronavirus  (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number to 890, while 11 people have died from the disease, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, we learned of 155 additional positive tests. That brings our statewide total to 890," Murphy said. "We have sadly learned of two additional deaths as well... that brings our total to 11."

Murphy said that 600 people have been tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey and added that he signed legislation to ensure tests across the state will be conducted for free for all individuals, even those without insurance.

Moreover, Murphy said New Jersey will temporarily waive restrictions to enable health-care workers licensed elsewhere to assist the state contain COVID-19, especially in the area of telehealth.

New Jersey will almost certainly enforce stricter social distancing restrictions starting on Saturday night as the number of COVID-19 is expected to surge, Murphy said.

Related Topics

Governor Died All From

Recent Stories

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

16 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

15 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

1 hour ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.