New Jersey Confirms 155 New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Increase to 11 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has registered 155 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number to 890, while 11 people have died from the disease, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, we learned of 155 additional positive tests. That brings our statewide total to 890," Murphy said. "We have sadly learned of two additional deaths as well... that brings our total to 11."

Murphy said that 600 people have been tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey and added that he signed legislation to ensure tests across the state will be conducted for free for all individuals, even those without insurance.

Moreover, Murphy said New Jersey will temporarily waive restrictions to enable health-care workers licensed elsewhere to assist the state contain COVID-19, especially in the area of telehealth.

New Jersey will almost certainly enforce stricter social distancing restrictions starting on Saturday night as the number of COVID-19 is expected to surge, Murphy said.