New Jersey Coronavirus Tally Jumped By 3,347 To 16,636 - Governor

Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey, one of nation's coronavirus hot spots, identified 3,347 new disease cases over a day, bringing the total to 16,636 with 198 fatalities, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters on Monday.

"The statewide total of positive tests now stands at 16,636.

Sadly, I must also report that we have lost since yesterday another 37 New Jerseyans to COVID-19 related complications," Murphy said at a daily briefing. "The statewide total number of deaths is now 198."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are currently 148,089 confirmed coronavirus cases across the United States with 2,599 deaths.

Worldwide the total number of cases has surpassed 755,000 as of Monday afternoon.

