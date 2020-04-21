New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Rise by 3,528 to Reach 88,806, Deaths Climb to 4,377 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported 3,528 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number to 88,806, while 117 more people died from the virus, with the death toll now standing at 4,377, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Today, we are reporting 3,528 positive test results," Murphy said. "And the statewide total is 88,806.... Sadly, today, we must report another 177 COVID-19 related deaths, and the total number of lives lost now stands at 4,377.

"

Murphy added that New Jersey had achieved "relative stability" in the number of new cases reported daily. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit admissions have also gone down.

"We are not by any means claiming victory, but we are making progress," Murphy noted.

In the coming days, Murphy said he would lay out a way forward on reopening of the state. However, the anticipated return to normalcy will not happen overnight due to the possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19.