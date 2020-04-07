New Jersey COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by Single-Day Record 232 Reaching 1,232 - Governor

The US state of New Jersey recorded the highest number of single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, and the 232 new deaths have increased the death toll to 1,232, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey recorded the highest number of single-day fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, and the 232 new deaths have increased the death toll to 1,232, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have also lost - and this is sadly our highest toll - another 232 of our precious fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 related complications," Murphy told reporters. "Our state has now lost 1,232 precious lives."

Murphy added that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has increased to 44,416.