Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

New Jersey COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 8,549 With 308 More Fatalities - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) At least 8,549 people have died in the US state of New Jersey from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 308 new fatalities, while the total number of residents who have contracted the virus has climbed to 131,890, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, we are reporting a loss of 308 more New Jerseyans to COVID-19 complications. Our statewide total now stands at 8,549," Murphy said. "We are announcing an additional 1,513 positive test results for a statewide total of 131,890."

Murphy said the total of people with positive test results is a cumulative number that has been growing since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on March 4.

More than 90,000 patients have now exited the two-week incubation period and defeated the virus.

The governor added that with 439 new patients and 435 discharges across health care facilities, reported on May 5, the COVID-19 hospitalization trend is in continued decline.

However, Murphy said, the fact that there are still 5,221 patients in New Jersey hospitals with diagnosed COVID-19 means that the battle against the disease is not over yet, and it is too early to ease social distancing rules and other restrictions.

Therefore, the governor further announced he had decided to extend the public health emergency declaration for 30 more days, allowing New Jersey to take actions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

