New Jersey COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down By Half From 4 Weeks Ago - Governor

Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US state of New Jersey hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has decreased by half from the number four weeks ago, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our hospitals, the number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 decreased again, it's now 3,405. Field medical stations have 47 patients. The total number of hospitalizations is now well less than... what it was just four weeks ago," Murphy stated.

Murphy said there were 261 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 282 patients left the hospitals.

He said that they received 1,670 positive tests yesterday for a statewide total of 150,399.

"The curve that we show you every day continues to move in the right direction overall," Murphy said. "The daily positivity or spot positivity rate for tests from May 16 which is a Saturday was 18 percent."

The governor said there were 168 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,747.

The United States has more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases including over 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

