New Jersey Daily Positive COVID-19 Tests Drop to 28% From Over 56% Month Ago - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The daily percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of New Jersey has decreased to 28 percent from more than 56 percent a month ago, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing.

"And as you could see, this has decreased significantly over the past weeks.

It is currently at about 28 percent," Murphy said on Friday.

Murphy displayed a table that revealed the COVID-19 daily percent of positive cases exceeded 56 percent at the beginning of April.

The governor also said that New Jersey reported 1,985 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected people in the state to 135,454.

Murphy added there were 162 new fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,952.