New Jersey governor announces curfew in coronavirus fight

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The US state of New Jersey will implement a curfew in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, its governor announced on Monday.

"Effective tonight, all other non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses MUST CLOSE after 8:00 PM," Governor Phil Murphy said.

"All non-essential and non-emergency travel in New Jersey is strongly discouraged between the hours of 8:00 PM AND 5:00 AM.

"This will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. We want everyone to be home - and not out."