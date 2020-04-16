UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Governor Extends School Closure Until May 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

New Jersey Governor Extends School Closure Until May 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The governor of the US state of New Jersey Phil Murphy extended statewide school closures until at least May 15.

"Today, I am announcing our public schools will remain closed through at least Friday, May 15," Murphy told reporters on Thursday.

The governor said he made this tough decision in consultation with the state's Departments of Health and education, as well as other agencies.

Murphy called on New Jersey residents to be guided not by emotions, but by facts on the ground.

"That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools or start sports back up for at least another four weeks," he said.

The US coronavirus death count surpassed the 31,000 mark earlier in the day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Sports Education May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

2 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Baseball federation consoles death of national pla ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of labourers

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.