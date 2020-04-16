New Jersey Governor Extends School Closure Until May 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The governor of the US state of New Jersey Phil Murphy extended statewide school closures until at least May 15.

"Today, I am announcing our public schools will remain closed through at least Friday, May 15," Murphy told reporters on Thursday.

The governor said he made this tough decision in consultation with the state's Departments of Health and education, as well as other agencies.

Murphy called on New Jersey residents to be guided not by emotions, but by facts on the ground.

"That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools or start sports back up for at least another four weeks," he said.

The US coronavirus death count surpassed the 31,000 mark earlier in the day, according to Johns Hopkins University.