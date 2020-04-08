NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has decided to postpone its Primary election by more than a month amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I'm signing an Executive Order moving the date of our primary elections from Tuesday, June 2nd, to Tuesday, July 7th," Murphy said via Twitter.

He added that the decision was taken to ensure that every voter can vote without putting their health in danger.

The statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases has so far reached 47,437, and 1,504 residents have died.