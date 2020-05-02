New Jersey Governor Reports 311 New COVID-19 Deaths as State Prepares to Open Parks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a press conference on Friday that 311 people have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours as the state prepares to open parks and other outdoor areas this weekend.

"We are reporting 311 additional deaths from COVID-19. Our statewide total is now unspeakably 7,538 precious lives lost," Murphy said.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during the press conference there are 2,651 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 121,190.

Persichilli noted that hospitalizations in New Jersey have declined by 28 percent from a high of 8,293 individuals hospitalized on April 14.

On Wednesday, Murphy signed an executive order to reopen all state parks, county parks and golf courses under social distancing measures.