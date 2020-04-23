UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Governor Says COVID-19 Curve Flattening With 3,551 New Cases, 314 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

New Jersey Governor Says COVID-19 Curve Flattening With 3,551 New Cases, 314 Deaths

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The US State of New Jersey has been witnessing the flattening of the curve of the novel coronavirus outbreak, as the number of new positive test results went down to 3,551 and new fatalities stood at 314, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, we are announcing new 3,551 positive test results, pushing our state total to 95,865," Murphy said. "And sadly, we must also report that 314 additional blessed souls were lost. A total of 5,063 of our fellow New Jerseyans have passed due to COVID-19 related complications.

"

"We continue to see that the curve of new COVID-19 cases remains significantly flat," he added.

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported 3,643 COVID-19 infections and 379 deaths.

Although the decrease is a positive sign, the state is not close to claiming a victory over the outbreak, the governor said. The curve must be in consistent decline before the state considers the implementation of any reopening strategy, he added.

The governor said New Jersey would continue to enforce social distancing rules for the next several weeks.

Related Topics

Governor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.