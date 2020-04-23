New Jersey Governor Says COVID-19 Curve Flattening With 3,551 New Cases, 314 Deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The US State of New Jersey has been witnessing the flattening of the curve of the novel coronavirus outbreak, as the number of new positive test results went down to 3,551 and new fatalities stood at 314, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, we are announcing new 3,551 positive test results, pushing our state total to 95,865," Murphy said. "And sadly, we must also report that 314 additional blessed souls were lost. A total of 5,063 of our fellow New Jerseyans have passed due to COVID-19 related complications.

"

"We continue to see that the curve of new COVID-19 cases remains significantly flat," he added.

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported 3,643 COVID-19 infections and 379 deaths.

Although the decrease is a positive sign, the state is not close to claiming a victory over the outbreak, the governor said. The curve must be in consistent decline before the state considers the implementation of any reopening strategy, he added.

The governor said New Jersey would continue to enforce social distancing rules for the next several weeks.