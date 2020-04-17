New Jersey Governor Says Outraged That Bodies Piled Up at Long-Term Care Facility Morgue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday that he was outraged seeing bodies of residents who have died from complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) piled up at one of the state's long-term care facilities.

Murphy said the incident occurred in the town of Andower in the northern part of New Jersey.

"I am outraged that the bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up in a makeshift morgue at the facility," Murphy said.

The governor said he has asked the state's attorney general to look into the mater.

Murphy also said he has requested conducting a review of all long-term facilities that have experienced a disproportionate number of deaths during the novel coronavirus outbreak.