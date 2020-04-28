UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Outlines Roadmap Towards Reopening After COVID-19 Lockdown - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

New Jersey state Governor Phil Murphy on Monday outlined a six-point roadmap to reopen the economy from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) New Jersey state Governor Phil Murphy on Monday outlined a six-point roadmap to reopen the economy from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.

Murphy also said that the stay-at-home order would remain enforced statewide until further notice.

"We can announce today a vision to put our state and our people on the road to recovery," Murphy said. "Here are the six principles that will keep New Jersey on the road back using renewed public health to create renewed economic health."

First, the state needs to see 14-day trend lines indicating a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Murphy said. Second, the current testing capacity should be at least doubled, and the state is now working to make it possible by the end of May.

With the expanded testing, New Jersey will be able to move to a robust contact tracing, deploying an army of health professionals to identify possibly infected individuals and prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

For those who test positive, the state will have to provide a safe and free place to isolate and be supported with services as needed.

Adhering to the first four principles will allow moving to the responsible economic restart, Murphy said.� He added that on Tuesday, he would convene a commission to coordinate reopening and leverage available funds to support the recovery.

Finally, New Jersey will need to ensure its resiliency and learn lessons of COVID-19, guaranteeing that health facilities have the capacity and staff to provide "the highest level" of services. The state will also have to build its stockpile of personal protective equipment and ventilators, as well as to create a playbook for future administrators.

Murphy added that reopening would be completed in a "harmonized way" with New York and five other neighboring states. It will be driven by data, science, health progress and common sense, avoiding premature decisions that could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.

"Public health creates economic health," the governor said, adding that any rushed reopening plan would end up needlessly failing.

