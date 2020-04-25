UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Records 253 New Coronavirus Deaths, Infections Surpass 100,000

Sat 25th April 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported 253 new COVID-19 related deaths and more than 100,000 cases, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing an additional 3,047 positive test results pushing our state total to 102,196," Murphy said.

"And sadly, we must report with the heaviest of hearts 253 additional lives lost meaning that we have now lost a total of 5,617 of our blessed residents to COvId-19 related complications."

He also noted that there are 6,847 hospitalizations, with 1,933 in critical or intensive care and 1,487 persons on ventilators, while field medical stations reported 98 patients.

In the United States, the number of COVID-19 infections has exceeded 884,000, and the number of deaths has topped 50,000.

More Stories From World

