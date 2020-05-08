New Jersey Registers 254 COVID-19 Deaths, Down From 308 on Tuesday - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported 254 new fatalities from the coronavirus compared to 308 a day before, while other indicators are going down as well, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Even with the positive news from our hospitals, there are still families and communities up and down the state who are grieving the loss of more members of our collective family," Murphy said. "Today, we are reporting the 254 more deaths, more blessed souls, blessed members of our New Jersey family who passed from COVID-19 complications, and our statewide total now stands at a staggering 8,801."

Murphy said New Jersey has confirmed an additional 1,827 positive coronavirus test results, bringing the statewide total to 133,635.

"We continue to see the daily counts leveling, and The rate of positivity... among those who have been tested continues to decrease as well," he said. "The number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 has decreased... to under 5,000, I think for the first time in a while, and that stands currently at 4,996."

The number of hospitalizations across the health care systems regionally continues to also trend down, he added. Murphy also said that there was a considerable drop in the number of patients reported in either critical or intensive care.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States with 73,573 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.