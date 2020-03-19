New Jersey Registers 318 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths - Governor
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has registered 318 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and four additional deaths since yesterday, Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday.
"We've 318 new positive test results since yesterday, bringing our statewide total to 742," Murphy said via Twitter. "Sadly, we have four additional deaths."