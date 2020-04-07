New Jersey Registers Total of 41,090 COVID-19 Cases, 1,003 Deaths - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported a total of 41,090 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the death toll standing at 1,003, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Monday.

"We've received 3,663 positive COVID-19 test results since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 41,090," Murphy said via Twitter.

"Sadly, we must report another 86 deaths due to COVID-19 related complications. Our statewide total has now eclipsed 1,000, and sits at 1,003."

Murphy said that on the positive note, the state has started witnessing a decline in the growth of new cases, which proves that the social distancing rules are working in stopping the virus from spreading.

According to John Hopkins University, the United States has over 347,000 COVID-19 cases, and 10,335 people have died.