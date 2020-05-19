New Jersey Reports 1,055 New Coronavirus Cases, 162 Deaths - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported more 1,055 new coronavirus cases and 160 new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we received an additional1,055 positive test results for current statewide total of 149,013," Murphy said. "The curve continues to move in the right direction overall."

Murphy noted that 173 infected people have additionally been hospitalized and the total number of hospitalizations is 3,481.

The governor also said that 162 residents died from COVID-19 related complications to their health and the total number of fatalities stands at 10,586.

In addition, Murphy emphasized that the metrics in the hospitals are down significantly since the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Every major thing that we are watching has gone in the right direction. Across the board, the key numbers are down by half if not far more than half," Murphy said. "This has been a steady progression across the past few weeks."