UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Reports 1,055 New Coronavirus Cases, 162 Deaths - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

New Jersey Reports 1,055 New Coronavirus Cases, 162 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported more 1,055 new coronavirus cases and 160 new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we received an additional1,055 positive test results for current statewide total of 149,013," Murphy said. "The curve continues to move in the right direction overall."

Murphy noted that 173 infected people have additionally been hospitalized and the total number of hospitalizations is 3,481.

The governor also said that 162 residents died from COVID-19 related complications to their health and the total number of fatalities stands at 10,586.

In addition, Murphy emphasized that the metrics in the hospitals are down significantly since the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Every major thing that we are watching has gone in the right direction. Across the board, the key numbers are down by half if not far more than half," Murphy said. "This has been a steady progression across the past few weeks."

Related Topics

Governor Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Chinese Logistics Firm for Working Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.