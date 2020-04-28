New Jersey Reports 106 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Bringing Death Toll to 6,044 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 106 new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 6,044, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we report an additional 106 of lives lost, meaning that we have now lost a total of 6,044 blessed brothers and sisters of the New Jersey family to COVID-19 related complications.

"

Murphy also said that with new 2,146 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday, the total number of residents who have so far tested positive for the virus has climbed to 111,188.

With the number of new confirmed cases, the curve of new infections remains flat, Murphy said. However, New Jersey needs to bend it down and keep it down before getting on the road to recovery.