UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Reports 106 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Bringing Death Toll To 6,044 - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:08 AM

New Jersey Reports 106 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Bringing Death Toll to 6,044 - Governor

The US state of New Jersey reported 106 new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 6,044, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 106 new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 6,044, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we report an additional 106 of lives lost, meaning that we have now lost a total of 6,044 blessed brothers and sisters of the New Jersey family to COVID-19 related complications.

"

Murphy also said that with new 2,146 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday, the total number of residents who have so far tested positive for the virus has climbed to 111,188.

With the number of new confirmed cases, the curve of new infections remains flat, Murphy said. However, New Jersey needs to bend it down and keep it down before getting on the road to recovery.

Related Topics

Governor Road Bend Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

41 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

56 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federatio ..

19 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz has deep socio-political analysis: Za ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.