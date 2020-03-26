New Jersey Reports 19 More COVID-19 Deaths, Total of 6,876 Cases - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 19 more deaths related to the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), while the total number of people who tested positive has reached 6,876, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Since we met yesterday, we have received 2492 new positive coronavirus test results that push our statewide total to 6,876," Murphy said.

"And we have the very sad duty to report that another 19 New Jerseyans have now lost their lives."

Earlier in the day, New Jersey received a major disaster declaration that will unlock more significant Federal support to help state residents through the COVID-19 emergency, Murphy also said.

According to the governor, the federal funding will assist 155,000 workers have filed for unemployment in New Jersey since the onset of the crisis. It will also facilitate the recovery of the local areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.