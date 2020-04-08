UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Reports 275 New COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total Fatalities To 1,504 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

New Jersey Reports 275 New COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total Fatalities to 1,504 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has confirmed 275 new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 1,504, and 47,437 cases of infection with the virus, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We've received 3,088 positive COVID-19 test results since yesterday, pushing our statewide total to 47,437," Murphy said via Twitter. "Since yesterday, we are reporting 275 new deaths, bringing our statewide total of losses to 1,504."

Earlier in the week, Murphy ordered flags to fly at half-staff indefinitely to honor the residents who have died due to the COVID-19.

New Jersey is the second most impacted state in the United States after neighboring New York.

