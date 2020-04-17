New Jersey Reports 3,250 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Tops 3,800 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases including 323 deaths, Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday.

"We are reporting today 3,250 new positive test results which brings accumulative total of New Jerseans who have now tested positive to 78,467," Murphy said in a statement.

"With the heaviest of hearts we also report the loss of another 323 blessed New Jersean brothers and sisters due to COVId-19 related complications. Our statewide total of fatalities now sits at 3,840. This is now more than five times of New Jerseans we lost in 9/11."