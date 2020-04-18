UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Reports 3,250 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Tops 3,800 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases including 323 deaths, Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday.

"We are reporting today 3,250 new positive test results which brings accumulative total of New Jerseans who have now tested positive to 78,467," Murphy said in a statement. "With the heaviest of hearts we also report the loss of another 323 blessed New Jersean brothers and sisters due to COVId-19 related complications. Our statewide total of fatalities now sits at 3,840. This is now more than five times of New Jerseans we lost in 9/11."

With regards to reopening of the economy, Murphy said that the state is not ready, and stressed that there is no requirement on timing from the Federal government.

US President Donald Trump has announced new COVID-19 guidelines states can follow to reopen the American economy, which he believes some will be able to do as early as Friday.

Trump said the plan outlines three phases in restoring the American economy and can be tailored by governors to their state's needs.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Anthony Fauci said some areas in the United States "almost" meet the criteria for reopening.

Trump added that the new approach moves from blanket shutdowns to isolating only vulnerable populations.

Moreover, Trump said the United States will continue to expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities.

As of Friday, the United States has more than 679,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

