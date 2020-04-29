UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Reports 329 COVID-19-Related Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported 329 novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Governor Phil Murphy said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today we are reporting the loss of an additional 329 blesses souls, friends, family members, neighbors," Murphy said.

The governor noted that a total of 6,770 people died from COVID-19-related complications.

"To put that in perspective... the number of 6,770 is more than New Jerseans lost in World War I, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, both Gulf Wars, Afghanistan and Iraq, Superstorm Sandy, and 9-11 combined," Murphy said.

The governor revealed 1,811 COVID-19 patients have been placed in intensive care units and 1,327 on ventilators.

Murphy also noted that there have been 426 new hospitalizations, adding that the trend line goes in the "right direction" and 474 patients have been discharged.

