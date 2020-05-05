New Jersey Reports 334 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 8,244 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reports 334 new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - a cumulative number for COVID-19 fatalities in the past several days - bringing the death toll to 8,244, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We continue losing members of our New Jersey family and today we report that we have lost 334 more blessing souls," Murphy said.

"Our statewide total is now 8,244."

Murphy also said that with 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of people infected with the virus in New Jersey has increased to 130,593.

The governor added that on Monday, 385 COVID-19 patients entered hospitals across the state.

To help treat these and future patients, Murphy announced that New Jersey will grant temporary emergency licenses to recent nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy and respiratory care therapy programs.