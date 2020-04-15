UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Reports 351 New COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing State's Total To 3,156 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

New Jersey Reports 351 New COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing State's Total to 3,156 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has confirmed 351 new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 3,165, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We lost another 351 New Jerseyans yesterday due to COVID-19-related complications," Murphy said via Twitter. "We've now lost 3,156 New Jerseyans to this disease."

The authorities have confirmed 71,030 COVID-19 cases across the state, with 8,270 hospitalizations and 1,980 patients placed in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 minute ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.