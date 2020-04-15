NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has confirmed 351 new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 3,165, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We lost another 351 New Jerseyans yesterday due to COVID-19-related complications," Murphy said via Twitter. "We've now lost 3,156 New Jerseyans to this disease."

The authorities have confirmed 71,030 COVID-19 cases across the state, with 8,270 hospitalizations and 1,980 patients placed in intensive care units.