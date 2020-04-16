New Jersey Reports 362 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Tested Positive Reach 75,317 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 362 new coronavirus (COVID-19)-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,518, while the number of people who have tested positive for the disease has increased to 75,317, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Today, we are reporting an additional 4,391 positive test results... for a total of 75,317 New Jerseyans who have now tested positive," Murphy said. "We also have the duty to report the loss of another 362 New Jerseyans due to COVID-19 related complications. Our statewide toll now sits at 3,518."