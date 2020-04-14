UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Reports 365 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Rises To 2,805 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

New Jersey Reports 365 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 2,805 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 365 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,805, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We must also sadly note that another 365 blessing souls have been lost due to COVID-19 related complications and the overall toll of this pandemic on our state in terms of loss of life is now 2,805 lost brothers and sisters of our New Jersey family," Murphy said.

The governor also said that there are 4,095 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, whole noting that the total number of the New Jersey residents who have contracted the virus is 68,824.

New Jersey comes second in the United States in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after neighboring New York State with 202,208 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceed 572,000 and the number of deaths has increased to 23,134.

Related Topics

Governor New York United States Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRSC shortlists 10 candidates for UAE Analog Miss ..

35 minutes ago

Aleem Khan for meeting wheat procurement target

2 minutes ago

US Senate Investigates Allegations WHO Helped Chin ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 26,631 ..

2 minutes ago

Shoppers out again in Austria -- with masks, safet ..

2 minutes ago

Rolex, Patek Philippe ditch Baselworld to create n ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.