New Jersey Reports 365 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 2,805 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 365 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,805, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We must also sadly note that another 365 blessing souls have been lost due to COVID-19 related complications and the overall toll of this pandemic on our state in terms of loss of life is now 2,805 lost brothers and sisters of our New Jersey family," Murphy said.

The governor also said that there are 4,095 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, whole noting that the total number of the New Jersey residents who have contracted the virus is 68,824.

New Jersey comes second in the United States in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after neighboring New York State with 202,208 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceed 572,000 and the number of deaths has increased to 23,134.