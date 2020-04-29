New Jersey Reports 402 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Increases to 6,442 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 402 new coronavirus (COVID-19)-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,442, while the total number of residents who have contracted the virus has reached 113,856 with 2,887 new positive test results, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are announcing an additional 2,887 positive test results, that pushes our state statewide total to just under 14,000 [113,856]," Murphy said. "We must report 402 additional fatalities, meaning that we now have lost 6,442 residents to COVID-19 related complications."

Murphy said the new 402 deaths also include fatalities that had occurred over the weekend.

Murphy also announced that he had assembled the so-called Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission to guide New Jersey through a roadmap to reopening the society and economy.

On Monday, Murphy outlined steps that must be achieved before the state can begin the reopening process. The measures include a 14-day reduction in the COVID-19 spread, the expansion of the state's testing capacity, establishing robust contact tracing network and creating isolation spaces for individuals testing positive for the virus.

The newly-formed Commission is co-chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of Merck & Co. pharmaceutical company, Kenneth Frazier, and Princeton University President Emerita and Professor of Molecular Biology and Public Policy Shirley Tilghman.

The Commission comprised of 19 other members with expertise in public health, economics, environment, public policy, labor unions, human rights, homeland security and entrepreneurship.

Murphy said the members have been asked to start remote discussions immediately.