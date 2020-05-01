UrduPoint.com
New Jersey Reports 460 New COVID-19 Deaths, Up From 329 Fatalities On Tuesday - Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing that 460 more residents have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), up from 329 fatalities reported on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 7,228.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are reporting 460 additional deaths from COVID-19," Murphy said on Thursday. "Our total so far is a staggering 7,228. Extraordinary."

Murphy said the number of ventilators used to treat COVID-19 patients has dropped to 1,271 - the lowest number since April 4.

Intensive care unit admissions have also continued the overall downward trend over the past week, as well as state hospitalizations that have decreased by 15 percent, with a total of 6,137 people admitted to health care facilities, the governor said.

Murphy pointed out that New Jersey has been making progress on achieving the second step in its six-step on reopening the state - expanding the testing capacity.

Murpy said during his meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day he was able to secure 550,000 new COVID-19 test kits and 750,000 swabs.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has reached 118,652 on Thursday, with 2,633 new positive test results, Murphy added.

