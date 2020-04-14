New Jersey Reports 94 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Fatalities Rise to 2,443 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has lost another 94 residents to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 2,443, while at least 64,584 people have tested positive for the virus, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have been notified that 3,219 more residents have received positive test results. Now there is a total of 64,584 New Jerseyans who have tested positive," Murphy said. "Sadly, we must also report that we have lost another precious 94 souls to COVID-19 related complications.

We have now lost a total of 2,443 members."

Murphy pointed out that the number of New Jerseyans killed by the virus has already exceeded the number of state's residents who lost their lives in the combination of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He also said that a total of 7,781 COVID-19 patients were reported hospitalized, 1,886 of whom were placed in Intensive Care Units, while 1,611 ventilators were in use. As of Sunday, 556 residents were discharged from hospitals.