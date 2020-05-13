New Jersey Reports Further Decline of New COVID-19 Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has reported significant decline of new COVID-19 cases from the nearly 1,500 cases two days ago, Governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday.

"We have 898 new positive COVID19 cases, bringing our total to 140,743," Murphy said via Twitter.

The governor also said there were 198 fatalities from COVID-19-related complications and the death toll increased to 9,508.

In addition, there have been 360 new hospitalizations while another 164 patients have been discharged, Murphy said.

Murphy also promised the number of COVID-19 tests will increase in the very near future.

"We are now well on our way to our next goal of being able to provide at least 20,000 tests a day by the end of this month," Murphy said.