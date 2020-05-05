New Jersey Reports Lower COVID-19 Numbers Due to Network Outage - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has confirmed more than 1,600 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 45 related deaths but the numbers may be understated due to a network outage, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press conference on Monday.

"We are announcing an additional 1,621 positive test results for statewide total of 128,269...

the number of new cases may be low as a result of a network outage that we had yesterday that may have prevented all cases from being processed," Murphy said. "This may also be true sadly for the reporting of new deaths."

The governor said the 45 new fatalities reported brings the statewide death toll to at least 7,910.

On Friday, New Jersey reported 311 new COVID-19-related deaths and 2,651 additional cases.

The US coronavirus case count now exceeds 1.17 million with a death toll north of 68,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.