New Jersey Reports Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases, 355 Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey recorded as of Wednesday 22,255 coronavirus cases with 355 fatalities, Governor Phil Murphy said in a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours we have received an additional 3,649 positive test results, pushing our state total to 22,255," Murphy said. "Since yesterday we sadly have lost another 91 of our fellow New Jersians to COVID-19-related complications. This means we have now lost a total of 355 members of our great blessed and diverse New Jersey family."

He presented a chart suggesting that the disease, if allowed "to run amok" since January- early February, would have produced 80,000 patients in need of hospitalization in the state which has 18,000 hospital beds.

The social distancing enforcement, the path chosen by the authorities, projects just 35,000 hospitalizations, Murphy said. Even the second, more favorable scenario forecasts that the bed capacity will be depleted by May 8.

The United States has more than 199,000 COVID-19 cases with 4,361 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University latest tally.