New Jersey Reports Record 379 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 4,753 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has witnessed the highest number of new deaths per day due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 4,753, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are announcing with the heaviest of hearts 379 deaths. This is the highest single-day numbers that we have had," Murphy said. "And these are not numbers, these are human beings, bringing our total to 4,753 lost precious lives."

Murphy added that with a new 3,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the statewide total of people who have contracted the virus has reached 92,387.