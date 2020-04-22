UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Reports Record 379 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 4,753 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

New Jersey Reports Record 379 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 4,753 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has witnessed the highest number of new deaths per day due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 4,753, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are announcing with the heaviest of hearts 379 deaths. This is the highest single-day numbers that we have had," Murphy said. "And these are not numbers, these are human beings, bringing our total to 4,753 lost precious lives."

Murphy added that with a new 3,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the statewide total of people who have contracted the virus has reached 92,387.

Related Topics

Governor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

13 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

27 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.