New Jersey Sees Progress As Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops To 26% - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

New Jersey Sees Progress as Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 26% - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has seen a drop of more than 30 percent in COVID-19 positivity rates since the beginning of April, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We're seeing real progress in declining positivity rates," Murphy said. "These were collected on May 7 - the positivity rate statewide is 26 percent.

"

Murphy displayed a graph which read that on April 5, the COVID-19 positivity rate exceeded 56 percent.

The governor also said that the number of new cases - 1,453 reported on Sunday - has shown continual moderation as well.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, second-most affected by the virus in the United States after New York, nears 140,000. New Jersey also reported 59 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 9,310.

