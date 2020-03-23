New Jersey to Release Low-Level Offenders From Jails to Curb COVID-19 Spread - Governor

The US state of New Jersey will start releasing low-level offenders from county jails to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in correctional facilities, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey will start releasing low-level offenders from county jails to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in correctional facilities, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Monday.

"As [New Jersey Attorney-General Gurbir Grewal] has announced, certain low-level offenders will be released from county jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our corrections system," Murphy said via Twitter. "This is a prudent measure, and all efforts have been made to ensure public safety."