New Jersey to Reopen Beaches by May 25 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The US state of New Jersey will open its beaches by May 25 as it continues to lift novel coronavirus-induced restrictive measures, Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday.

"The Jersey shore will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer," Murphy said via Twitter.

The Memorial Day, commemorating those fallen during their military service, is observed this year on May 25.

Murphy has signed earlier an executive order to allow the restart of so-called "non-essential" construction and the reopening of "non-essential" retail stores for curbside pickup on May 18.

The governor has been widely criticized for his decision to impose strict measures - to shut down the economy and order residents to stay at home - and for his refusal to reopen the economy as being unscientific in addressing the novel coronavirus outbreak and adversely impacting the health and economic well-being of residents.

Murphy is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the resumption of elective medical procedures in New Jersey.

The governor reported new 1,216 coronavirus cases and additional 244 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state total to 142,704 and 9,946, respectively.