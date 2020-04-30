New Jersey to Reopen State Parks, Golf Courses Saturday - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey will reopen its state parks and golf courses on Saturday after they had been closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy announced in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I am signing an executive order reopening our state parks and allowing for golf courses to reopen. This order will take effect at sunrise on this Saturday, May 2," Murphy said.

Murphy pointed out that county governments will regain the authority to decide whether county parks will be open or closed.

"Social distancing will be strongly enforced and we expect golf course personnel to enforce this requirement," he stated, adding that parking will be capped at 50 percent of capacity.

The governor also said that restrooms, playgrounds, visitor centers and pavilions will be closed.

"Picnics or other organized activities and team sports sadly will be prohibited," Murphy added. "And our reopening comes with a strong recommendation that everyone wear a face cover."

He also noted that there is no decision on the beaches yet.

The United States has confirmed more than 1 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.