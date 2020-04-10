UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey To Temporarily Release Inmates At High-Risk Of COVID-19 Infection - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

New Jersey to Temporarily Release Inmates at High-Risk of COVID-19 Infection - Governor

The US State of New Jersey will temporarily release or grant parole to certain prisoners who are at high-risk to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US State of New Jersey will temporarily release or grant parole to certain prisoners who are at high-risk to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, I am signing an executive order... certain low-risk individuals whose current age or health status puts them in particular risk for COVID-19, who had been, perhaps, denied parole within the last year or whose sentences are to expire within the next three months, maybe placed at temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process," Murphy said.

The governor noted that prisoners who committed serious crimes, such as murder and sexual assault, will not be eligible for consideration, and the New Jersey Department of Corrections will still supervise all released inmates.

"Allowing some of our most vulnerable individuals who do not pose a public safety threat to temporarily leave prison, will protect both their health and the health and safety of the men and women working in our correctional facilities," he said.

Murphy did not specify how many prisoners will become eligible for an early release.

Related Topics

Murder Governor Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supremacy of constitution needs active role of eve ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Estimates Coronavirus Infections Passed 1.5Mln ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Head Names Advisory Group to Discuss Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Minister attends 'Good Friday' ceremony

2 minutes ago

Mefloquine Antiviral Activity Against Coronavirus ..

7 minutes ago

White House Says Putin, Trump Discuss COVID-19, En ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.