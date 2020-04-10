New Jersey to Temporarily Release Inmates at High-Risk of COVID-19 Infection - Governor

The US State of New Jersey will temporarily release or grant parole to certain prisoners who are at high-risk to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US State of New Jersey will temporarily release or grant parole to certain prisoners who are at high-risk to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, I am signing an executive order... certain low-risk individuals whose current age or health status puts them in particular risk for COVID-19, who had been, perhaps, denied parole within the last year or whose sentences are to expire within the next three months, maybe placed at temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process," Murphy said.

The governor noted that prisoners who committed serious crimes, such as murder and sexual assault, will not be eligible for consideration, and the New Jersey Department of Corrections will still supervise all released inmates.

"Allowing some of our most vulnerable individuals who do not pose a public safety threat to temporarily leave prison, will protect both their health and the health and safety of the men and women working in our correctional facilities," he said.

Murphy did not specify how many prisoners will become eligible for an early release.