UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey Voters Approve Marijuana Legalization By 67 Percent Margin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

New Jersey Voters Approve Marijuana Legalization by 67 Percent Margin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Voters in New Jersey approve legalization marijuana for recreational use with 67 percent of the vote, media reported.

According to a poll from NBC broadcaster, over 1.7 million people ticked "yes" in response to the question on the ballot, while just over 853,000 voters chose "no.

"

The heavily Democratic state was widely expected to approve the vote as well as go for Presidential contender Joe Biden and reelect Senator Cory Booker.

Legislation is expected to be drawn up by December but large amounts of cannabis products won't hit the market until next summer due to regulations that will need to be implemented, NBC reported citing industry sources.

New Jersey joins the District of Columbia and 11 other states where recreational use, possession and growth of the plant are legal, NBC reported. Criminal records of those earlier convicted on charges now legal will be expunged.

Related Topics

Vote Columbia December Criminals Market Media From Industry Million

Recent Stories

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

2 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

10 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

12 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

30 minutes ago

Trump accuses democrats of stealing Elections 2020

1 hour ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.