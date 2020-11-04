New Jersey Voters Approve Marijuana Legalization by 67 Percent Margin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Voters in New Jersey approve legalization marijuana for recreational use with 67 percent of the vote, media reported.

According to a poll from NBC broadcaster, over 1.7 million people ticked "yes" in response to the question on the ballot, while just over 853,000 voters chose "no.

"

The heavily Democratic state was widely expected to approve the vote as well as go for Presidential contender Joe Biden and reelect Senator Cory Booker.

Legislation is expected to be drawn up by December but large amounts of cannabis products won't hit the market until next summer due to regulations that will need to be implemented, NBC reported citing industry sources.

New Jersey joins the District of Columbia and 11 other states where recreational use, possession and growth of the plant are legal, NBC reported. Criminal records of those earlier convicted on charges now legal will be expunged.