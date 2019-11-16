UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New JIT Claims Of Russia's Role In MH-17 Crash Must Be Thoroughly Checked - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:55 AM

New JIT Claims of Russia's Role in MH-17 Crash Must be Thoroughly Checked - Moscow

The latest statement by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is conducting a probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, must be thoroughly checked, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The latest statement by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is conducting a probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, must be thoroughly checked, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

JIT investigators released earlier in the day a number of phone intercepts that allegedly reveal closer ties between the Russian authorities and Donbas militia at the time of the MH-17 downing than previously believed.

"This is some kind of absurdity. We are starting to discuss something that still needs to be somehow proved, some kind of expert assessment must be conducted. We live in a world that is struggling with fake news, and we believe that fakes have been published on this topic several times, and then after a month or two they they always got a proper expert assessment," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"The verdict was passed immediately [after the crash], and everything else is just an attempt to find and fit the evidence that would ... testify in favor of the chosen tactics of the prosecution," she stressed.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in Ukraine's easternmost region of Donbas. All 298 people on board, mostly Dutch and Malaysian nationals, died. Kiev accused local militias of downing the aircraft, while the militias, in turn, said that they had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

The interim conclusions previously presented by the JIT, which does not include Russian investigators, suggested that the plane had been downed by a Russian-made Buk missile that could have been secretly brought to eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia July All From

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

2 minutes ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

2 hours ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

2 hours ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.